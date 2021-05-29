Brilyandika Andhana

Dashboard

Brilyandika Andhana
Brilyandika Andhana
  • Save
Dashboard gradient ui dashboard ui web dashboard app dashboard design dashboard design app ux design uidesign design
Download color palette

Hi Guys
Here is the design for today. I created a concept dashboard

Job Inquiry ? brilyandika.andhana@gmail.com

Press L and F to show your love. Its easy!

Brilyandika Andhana
Brilyandika Andhana

More by Brilyandika Andhana

View profile
    • Like