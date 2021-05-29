Midhun Purupuruthan

Catfish

catfish storyboard storytelling artwork vectorart illustrations fishing fish vector photoshop animated art design illustration
Hi folks!
This is an illustration of typical south Indian catfish. As a Keralite, this evokes nostalgic memories of 90's, the ponds, fertile lands, greenish paddy fields, friendship, togetherness etc. The work was done in photoshop.

Thank You!

