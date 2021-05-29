Streamo - Streeaming Website Exploration ❤️🔥

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Creative People :)
Let's check out my latest exploration work 😍😍
Ecommerce Web Exploration ❤️🔥
Project Background:
Streamo is a streaming website for gamers mostly, Users have to stream via the tool of streamo and streamo will show the viewers of the streaming some ads while watching the streaming & thus the streamer can make money from streaming.
Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)
