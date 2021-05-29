Daily UI 038 :: Calendar

This calendar is very minimal, although very informative. The general content of a calendar app is pretty straight forward, therefore it comes down to designing a stunning theme and fully accessible features. In the top left is an arrow that expands the view of the calendar from a singular month to multiple. Below is the calendar itself followed by a scrollable list of all upcoming events. To add an event, a user would press the plus icon in the bottom left. By pressing the search icon in the bottom right, a user can search all previous and current events.