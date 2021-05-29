Daily UI 038 :: Calendar

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This calendar is very minimal, although very informative. The general content of a calendar app is pretty straight forward, therefore it comes down to designing a stunning theme and fully accessible features. In the top left is an arrow that expands the view of the calendar from a singular month to multiple. Below is the calendar itself followed by a scrollable list of all upcoming events. To add an event, a user would press the plus icon in the bottom left. By pressing the search icon in the bottom right, a user can search all previous and current events.