Login Page Design

Login Page Design ux ui design
I started by drawing multiple paper wireframes for the page, then turned it into a digital wireframe. After positioning of the elements was clear, I used Adobe XD for finally making the High fidelity Mockup for a Ocean/Beach based website. I used blue color as the primary color for the page giving it a oceanic theme

Posted on May 29, 2021
