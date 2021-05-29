Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
These are different versions of the "PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY" section. We explored different directions as in GERMAN language the text is usually longer than ENGLISH, and we want to make categories less scrollable for users. Each version has its limitations. So it's still under WIP. Thanks for watching.
