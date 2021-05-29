Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prakhar Neel Sharma

Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration

Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration mood journal activity product illustration app ios user interface experience uiux ui hospital patient physician doctor healthcare medical medicine sharma neel prakhar
Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration mood journal activity product illustration app ios user interface experience uiux ui hospital patient physician doctor healthcare medical medicine sharma neel prakhar
Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration mood journal activity product illustration app ios user interface experience uiux ui hospital patient physician doctor healthcare medical medicine sharma neel prakhar
Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration mood journal activity product illustration app ios user interface experience uiux ui hospital patient physician doctor healthcare medical medicine sharma neel prakhar
Hellobetter PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY exploration mood journal activity product illustration app ios user interface experience uiux ui hospital patient physician doctor healthcare medical medicine sharma neel prakhar
Download color palette
  1. 488.5.pre.png
  2. 488.1.New_plan.png
  3. 488.2.New_plan.png
  4. 488.3.New_plan.png
  5. 488.4.New_plan.png

These are different versions of the "PLAN YOUR ACTIVITY" section. We explored different directions as in GERMAN language the text is usually longer than ENGLISH, and we want to make categories less scrollable for users. Each version has its limitations. So it's still under WIP. Thanks for watching.

For other creative works, please visit:
1. BEHANCE
2. MEDIUM
3. LINKEDIN

Many thanks

488.2.New_plan.png
90 KB
Download
488.3.New_plan.png
80 KB
Download
488.1.New_plan.png
70 KB
Download
488.4.New_plan.png
100 KB
Download
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
God is in the details. ✉️prakharsharma800@gmail{dot}com
Hire Me

More by Prakhar Neel Sharma

View profile
    • Like