📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect

Hi all 👨🏼💻
Sharing some user experience design work we recently did for Prefect.
This navigation concept is one of a few versions we came up with during the process of redesigning their entire tool. Rethinking the navigation behaviour from the ground up to provide a state-of-the-art user experience.
Prefect is the new standard in dataflow automation , trusted to build, run, and monitor millions of data workflows and pipelines.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
