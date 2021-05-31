📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect

Hi all 👨🏼‍💻

Sharing some user experience design work we recently did for Prefect.

This navigation concept is one of a few versions we came up with during the process of redesigning their entire tool. Rethinking the navigation behaviour from the ground up to provide a state-of-the-art user experience.

Prefect is the new standard in dataflow automation , trusted to build, run, and monitor millions of data workflows and pipelines.

Services we provided:

— User Interface design

— User Experience design

— Product design

— UX research

— Product research

