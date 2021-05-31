Kevin Dukkon
Fintory

📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect

Kevin Dukkon
Fintory
Kevin Dukkon for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect typography fintory finance sidebar nav bar clean desktop ui icon daily 100 ux ui ui kit dark light mode app menu item grid system desktop responsive navigation navigation app design
📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect typography fintory finance sidebar nav bar clean desktop ui icon daily 100 ux ui ui kit dark light mode app menu item grid system desktop responsive navigation navigation app design
📏 Sidebar Navigation - Prefect typography fintory finance sidebar nav bar clean desktop ui icon daily 100 ux ui ui kit dark light mode app menu item grid system desktop responsive navigation navigation app design
Download color palette
  1. Shot Frame.png
  2. Shot Frame-1.png
  3. Shot Frame-2.png

Hi all 👨🏼‍💻

Sharing some user experience design work we recently did for Prefect.

This navigation concept is one of a few versions we came up with during the process of redesigning their entire tool. Rethinking the navigation behaviour from the ground up to provide a state-of-the-art user experience.

Prefect is the new standard in dataflow automation , trusted to build, run, and monitor millions of data workflows and pipelines.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like