Tim Evans

'Protozoa Artist Series' deskmats

Tim Evans
Tim Evans
  • Save
'Protozoa Artist Series' deskmats art keyboards protozoa frost glitch design creative typography illustration graphic design identity branding
Download color palette

Had an absolute blast working with the masterminds at https://lnkd.in/gRAm9m7 to create these custom deskmats to accompany the release of their new GLITCH // FROST custom keyboards https://lnkd.in/gyPMAkY

Tim Evans
Tim Evans

More by Tim Evans

View profile
    • Like