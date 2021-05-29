Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Dashboard Design

Finance Dashboard Design invest admin admin dashboard bank ui crypto ui ux dashboard design ui web statistic bank banking app design nft finance financial interface ux
Hi guys 👋🏻

Every day we use financial 💸 services, I thought it would be cool to create a convenient and beautiful service for managing our money. I tried to reflect these ideas in my new concept 💡.

Thanks for watching!❤️
I will be glad to your likes and comments, they help to improve my level

    • Like