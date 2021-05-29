Finance Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys 👋🏻
Every day we use financial 💸 services, I thought it would be cool to create a convenient and beautiful service for managing our money. I tried to reflect these ideas in my new concept 💡.
Thanks for watching!❤️
I will be glad to your likes and comments, they help to improve my level