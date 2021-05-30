Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduard Bodak

runn Hero Header Dark Theme / Landingpage

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
runn Hero Header Dark Theme / Landingpage typography ui ux ui design ux design running app running character minimal clean illustration webdesign hero header clean design dark theme landingpage website app adobe xd
runn Hero Header Dark Theme / Landingpage typography ui ux ui design ux design running app running character minimal clean illustration webdesign hero header clean design dark theme landingpage website app adobe xd
runn Hero Header Dark Theme / Landingpage typography ui ux ui design ux design running app running character minimal clean illustration webdesign hero header clean design dark theme landingpage website app adobe xd
runn Hero Header Dark Theme / Landingpage typography ui ux ui design ux design running app running character minimal clean illustration webdesign hero header clean design dark theme landingpage website app adobe xd
Download color palette
  1. landingpage-illustration-runn-dark_01.png
  2. landingpage-illustration-runn-dark_02.png
  3. landingpage-illustration-runn-dark_03.png
  4. landingpage-illustration-runn-dark_04.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Earlier i have posted this shot in a light theme. This time it's a dark version. Found this cool site on UI8 https://sapiens.ui8.net/. There you can make an easy Illustration for a character. It's about a running app, but i had only made the hero header so far. Maybe a full site will come later. Stay tuned! :)

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like