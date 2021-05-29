Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Second Eight

Heart + Bookmark Logo Concepts

Second Eight
Second Eight
Hire Me
  • Save
Heart + Bookmark Logo Concepts lines brand identity symbol mark logo book bookmark reading love app heart logo concepts heart
Download color palette

Heart + Bookmark Logo Concepts

Logo explorations for a journal.
Let me know which version is your favorite?

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

Second Eight
Second Eight
Designing brands through shapes
Hire Me

More by Second Eight

View profile
    • Like