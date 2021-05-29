Homemade Food Delivery App | Onboarding

Hey Everyone!✨

I would like to share my concept app on homemade food delivery services. A lot of people, especially the middle-aged, are blessed with the art of cooking. However, unable to find their way around technology, these home chefs struggle to monetize their passion.

The aim of the app is to bridge the gap between home chefs and potential customers who are in need of fresh, hygienic, affordable, and home-cooked food. It will also assist to empower and provide viable income options to home chefs, particularly women. This app will allow people to make daily orders as well as schedule weekly or monthly tiffin services.

I hope you guys like it :)

Check out the full project on Behance.