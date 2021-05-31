Collaboration - Administrative Dashboard

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
It has been a while since I publish a shot. But I'm back again! 🥳
I want to share with you one of a project I've been working on.
it's an administrative platform for government to digitize their daily work routine, enhance their quality of work and performance
Feel free to leave comments and feedback :)
Press L for some love ❤️
