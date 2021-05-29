Wood Wear Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This distinctive lumber-textured bowtie is a classic of mine, so if you’re into the wood accessory/clothing business or you simply like wearing them, this might be for you!
This concludes my abstract design showcase but if you wanna get all 20 designs featured in this pack, head on over to the link in my bio 👌
Check back next week for an all new pack unlock with a focus on gaming.
See you then!