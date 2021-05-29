MrBranding

Wood Wear Logo Concept

Wood Wear Logo Concept earthy brown get this freebie wood texture textured textured logo minimalist logo abstraction abstract sustainable fashion logo wood wood logo bowtie design logooftheday logodesign logodesigner mrbranding
This distinctive lumber-textured bowtie is a classic of mine, so if you’re into the wood accessory/clothing business or you simply like wearing them, this might be for you!

This concludes my abstract design showcase but if you wanna get all 20 designs featured in this pack, head on over to the link in my bio 👌

Check back next week for an all new pack unlock with a focus on gaming.
See you then!

