eCommerce Store Shovava

Hi All,
Please have a look at one of my recently designed eCommerce Store named Shovava, it deals in Wearable Art scarves and clothing.
I hope you would like the design for the same.
Looking for a designer to complete your web design project drop me a mail at:-
business@browsewire.net
Thanks for connecting.