Check Process for a e-commerce apparel iOS app, Neumorphism

Check Process for a e-commerce apparel iOS app, Neumorphism payment address cart checkout checkout process black ecommerce ecommerce app e-commerce fashion app neumorphism ui neumorphism neumorphic purple
Press "L" if you like ❤ it.

I would love your feedback on this one! What do you think about this design?

It is my first attempt at creating a Neumorphic Designs in the black colour theme. It's for an e-commerce fashion apparel iOS app.

