Eco Shoe Logo Concept

This graceful concept has the defining features of a true abstract design:
It merges two unrelated symbols (the high heel shoe 👠 and the leaf 🍃) into one cohesive design ( Earth conscious organic shoemaker ) and it’s also, uhmm.. well, abstract.
I happen to love this one very much simply because it was a challenge fusing these two elements together, and you know me; I love a good challenge.
Visit the link in my Bio 🙀 for free download and more designs like this one.