MrBranding

Eco Shoe Logo Concept

MrBranding
MrBranding
  • Save
Eco Shoe Logo Concept free high heel quirky unique sustainable green leaf logo eco logo shoe logo feminine logo dailylogo vector design branding freegraphics illustration freelogodesign logodesigner logodesign mrbranding
Download color palette

This graceful concept has the defining features of a true abstract design:

It merges two unrelated symbols (the high heel shoe 👠 and the leaf 🍃) into one cohesive design ( Earth conscious organic shoemaker ) and it’s also, uhmm.. well, abstract.

I happen to love this one very much simply because it was a challenge fusing these two elements together, and you know me; I love a good challenge.

Visit the link in my Bio 🙀 for free download and more designs like this one.

MrBranding
MrBranding

More by MrBranding

View profile
    • Like