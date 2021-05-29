Eco Shoe Logo Concept

This graceful concept has the defining features of a true abstract design:

It merges two unrelated symbols (the high heel shoe 👠 and the leaf 🍃) into one cohesive design ( Earth conscious organic shoemaker ) and it’s also, uhmm.. well, abstract.

I happen to love this one very much simply because it was a challenge fusing these two elements together, and you know me; I love a good challenge.

