Hello Dribbblers!🥳🏀
We're here with a pixel art character illustration!
Secret! Pixel art created with no coding😉
This amazing character is now an NFT asset!
https://opensea.io/assets/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430/584379
https://rarible.com/token/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430:584379?tab=owners
Hope you guys love it! Press 'L' to show us your love❤
Follow our page for daily inspirations!
Last but not the least! Please leave your comment below...Let's support one another!😊
Regards,
Art Aasom