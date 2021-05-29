Art Aasom

Pixel art

Pixel art girl illustration girl character punk crypto art princess bride design codeart artwork illustration art illustration illustrator princess pixel perfect nft 3d artist 3d modeling 3d art nftart pixel pixelart
  1. pixel art 3d new 50.png
  2. pixel art 3d new 1.png
  3. pixel art.png

Hello Dribbblers!🥳🏀
We're here with a pixel art character illustration!
Secret! Pixel art created with no coding😉

This amazing character is now an NFT asset!

https://opensea.io/assets/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430/584379

https://rarible.com/token/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430:584379?tab=owners

Hope you guys love it!




Regards,
Art Aasom

