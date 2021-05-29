Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chelsie Rushing

Logo - Created May 2021

Chelsie Rushing
Chelsie Rushing
  • Save
Logo - Created May 2021 branding design logo
Download color palette

Logo created for a Realtor, Client. She was looking to start branding herself and creating her Logo was the start. "Drop Ur' Anchor"

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Chelsie Rushing
Chelsie Rushing

More by Chelsie Rushing

View profile
    • Like