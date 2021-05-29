Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

T + 1 + 🛡️ = LOGO

Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
  • Save
T + 1 + 🛡️ = LOGO design logo idea nepali concept branding process logo designer logotype lettermark secure security shield
Download color palette

👋 Hello! Guys
🇳🇵
LOGO DESIGN PROCESS
T + 1 + 🛡️ = LOGO
Press L to like & comment
Please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.

Let's talk about your project
📩 kapilrokaya2011@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance
Instagram
Logopond
Linkedin

Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

More by Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer

View profile
    • Like