5 day. Planet Pizza. Restaurant. Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.

Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

5 день. Планета Пицца. Ресторан. Logochallenge к 30daysoflogos.

Каждый день организаторы публиковали новую тему для логотипа. И они дали нам 24 часа на его разработку.