Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum Ahmed

Grocery Shopping App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Grocery Shopping App trendy design latest trend trendy mobile app design minimal clean ui ux design grocery delivery app grocery store online grocery shopping app grocery app grocery shopping
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Grocery Shopping App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like