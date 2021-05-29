Jahid Hasan

Grace Salewa - Jewelry Logo & Branding

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Grace Salewa - Jewelry Logo & Branding jewelry brand luxury branding s logo minimal logo luxury logo logodesign jewels jewelry logo gs logo g logo design
Grace Salewa - Jewelry Logo & Branding jewelry brand luxury branding s logo minimal logo luxury logo logodesign jewels jewelry logo gs logo g logo design
Download color palette
  1. Gaze-Stella-dribbble.jpg
  2. Gaze-Stella-dribbble-2.jpg

Hello Guys,
Here you go my recent project. Hope you guys love it.
----------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo, Brand Identity and UI Design Expert
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like