Primitive Modeling

This is my little house scene for my 3D-Art class.
Rules:
working only in object mode
using only primitives
no editing of meshes
usage of basic light source
usage of array modifier
Material: Basic Colour
hope you like it
stay healthy ;-)
Soner Kaplan