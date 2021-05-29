Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soner Kaplan

Primitive Modeling

Primitive Modeling blender illustration low poly primitive modeling
This is my little house scene for my 3D-Art class.

Rules:

working only in object mode
using only primitives
no editing of meshes
usage of basic light source
usage of array modifier
Material: Basic Colour

hope you like it

stay healthy ;-)

Posted on May 29, 2021
