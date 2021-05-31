Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hayden Bleasel

Neutral Website Redesign

New Neutral website! Rolled the domain over to neutral.sh and made landing pages for each of the programs on offer.

Plus there's a realtime count of our progress as a community! As of posting this, 1297 trees planted and 162.13 tonnes of CO₂e offset across 31 programs.

🌲

