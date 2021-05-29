University Year Book

Trending designs to inspire you
COVID-19 affected life as we know it, and education wasn't spared. The class of 2020 (graduating 2021), Faculty of Pharmacy, Olabisi Onabanjo University Nigeria, wanted a yearbook design that captured their cohesive personality - Crazy Harmony.
We represented both words with a color splash, giving birth to a very colorful unconventional yearbook design.