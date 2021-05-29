Bagus Lukman

game dev newbie logo

Bagus Lukman
Bagus Lukman
  • Save
game dev newbie logo modern logo logotype colorful logo game game designer game dev console joystick game development brand identity developement developer game game design game logo icon design branding logo design logo
Download color palette

GAME DEV NEWBIE, jointly create games with client team and provide additional operational services, our expertise allows us to cover all gaming platfroms and develop an amazing product that matches the customer’s vision and players preferences.
-------------
To hire me -
Email - buzzzy.studio@gmail.com

Bagus Lukman
Bagus Lukman

More by Bagus Lukman

View profile
    • Like