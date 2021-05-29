game dev newbie logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GAME DEV NEWBIE, jointly create games with client team and provide additional operational services, our expertise allows us to cover all gaming platfroms and develop an amazing product that matches the customer’s vision and players preferences.
-------------
To hire me -
Email - buzzzy.studio@gmail.com