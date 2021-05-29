Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Work Desk - A single stop Task management for the Remote teams

Work Desk - A single stop Task management for the Remote teams web app management app calendar remote team remote work video call task management dashboard minimal clean
I created a concept design for a Dashboard, which remote teams can manage their ongoing task deadlines, arrange daily meetings, and chat with the team. Also, you can manage your calendar—all in one without leaving the window.

Thanks for Watching, more screens coming :)

Articulating the why and how behind everyday things
