Timotej Pálfy

🐶 Pet Adoption App - AdoptMe! 🐾

Timotej Pálfy
Timotej Pálfy
  • Save
🐶 Pet Adoption App - AdoptMe! 🐾 dog animal cat adopt pet ux ui minimal puppy pet app concept clean pet adoption inspiration ios app adobe xd french bulldog shibainu corgi
Download color palette

Hello 👋
This is my concept for Pet Adoption App - AdoptMe!.
I hope you will like it.
Tap ❤️ (press "L") if you liked!

I will be happy for any feedback.
See you at the next project.

Have a nice day. ❤️

Timotej Pálfy
Timotej Pálfy

More by Timotej Pálfy

View profile
    • Like