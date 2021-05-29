Leith Kamala

How to read a CBD label

Today, certificates are catching up with the CBD world. The recently introduced “USDA certified organic CBD” label aims to help consumers tell the difference between high quality organic CBD and potentially dangerous CBD products. But what does that label actually mean? What does it guarantee? And do you need to look for products that are USDA Certified Organic CBD?

Posted on May 29, 2021
