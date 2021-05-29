Masum Ahmed

eventas - Event Management App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
eventas - Event Management App professional design minimalist event management trendy mobile app design minimal clean ux ui app latest trend trendy design design ios app ios event app management app event
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Event Management App for IOTA IT. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like