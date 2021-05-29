Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)

Businesss flyer 2 page template

Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)
Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)
  • Save
Businesss flyer 2 page template print company magazine corporate cover marketing presentation flyer brochure poster
Download color palette

You can use this A4 Flyer to promote as a leaflet or paper/magazine advertisement. It is a flyer template that is suitable for promoting your Corporate Business. Easy to edit, all you need to know the very basics of Illustrator to change the text and images then It is print-ready!!

Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)
Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)

More by Parvez Mosarrf (Graphics Designer)

View profile
    • Like