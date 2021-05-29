Aspires Design

Letter "S" Icon mark for a Brand Identity

Aspires Design
Aspires Design
  • Save
Letter "S" Icon mark for a Brand Identity flat icon minimal design logo design concept aspiresdesign workinprogress slogo identity designer branding designer logo design branding logo designer identity design logo design iconmark
Download color palette

This is a work in progress for a client work

Aspires Design
Aspires Design

More by Aspires Design

View profile
    • Like