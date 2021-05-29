Marle

Flowfee Coffee

Marle
Marle
  • Save
Flowfee Coffee branding cup mockup logo design design logo flower logo coffee logo coffee bean coffeeshop coffee cup flower
Download color palette

My logo coffee branding, this logo is a combination of flower and coffee bean. flower identical with feminim and beauty but coffee identical with a man. so i try to put together between man and girl can enjoy this coffee together

Marle
Marle

More by Marle

View profile
    • Like