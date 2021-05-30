Freelancer Landing Page

📚 Curious about learning UI Design? Check out our new 4 week Intro to UI Design course. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Figma Fundamentals. Enroll now for 25% off.
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 16 weeks...
Learn UI Design Basics and Figma Fundamentals...
Level up your skills with our interactive courses and workshops…
Portfolio creation made easy
Fresh leads in your inbox every day
Build your team’s pipeline or profile
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download this Product + 5 Other Landing Page Headers for $10: https://gum.co/PRrNcO
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD compatible
Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Homepage UI from freelancer/agency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.
I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.
Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com