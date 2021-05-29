Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #89 - Terms of Service

DailyUI #89 - Terms of Service terms of service daily ui uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Terms of Service UI design. Just never overdesign it, beacuse people have to understand its message easily. It’s about the content and the text, not the design. But... we all know, people usually don’t read the terms of service.

What do you think?

