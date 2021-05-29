Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #87 - Tooltip UI Design

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti
  • Save
DailyUI #87 - Tooltip UI Design tooltip uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Download color palette

Tooltip UI design. Always keep it simple, if the user needs help, then they need it ASAP. Don’t make it too long by using too many and too busy animations.

What do you think?

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti

More by Nimrod Szigeti

View profile
    • Like