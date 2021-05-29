Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #86 - Progress bar UI Design

Nimrod Szigeti
DailyUI #86 - Progress bar UI Design progress bar progressbar progress uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Progress bar UI design. Make sure you not only show the icons, but also the name of the phase in the process. Also, use colors, to emphasize which part is shown.

