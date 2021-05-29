Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #85 - Pagination UI Design

pagination uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux dailyui
Pagination UI design for mobile. We have to think how would users move between pages the most easiest way, and it’s by dragging up or down, not by tapping the numbers. In this way the whole experience is better, beacuse of the enhanced interaction.

What do you think?

