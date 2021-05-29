kingleychuks

Macro Innovations logo

kingleychuks
kingleychuks
  • Save
Macro Innovations logo branding illustration ui design logo
Download color palette

Bringing this logo to life required; research, CorelDraw software, and Concept... It's a client's project

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
kingleychuks
kingleychuks

More by kingleychuks

View profile
    • Like