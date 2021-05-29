Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #84 - Badge

DailyUI #84 - Badge badge design badgedesign badges badge uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Mobile game platform achievement and badge system UI design. Just make the user feel they want to achieve the next stage, and the best tool for this, is a progress bar.

