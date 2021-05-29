Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #82 - Form UI Design

This is a screen of one of my designs from the Google UX course. I had to design an application for a fancy restaurant in Vienna. This is the registration form of it. Never ask too much information from the users, just the necessary.

