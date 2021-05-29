Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #81 - Status update UI Design

Status update design. Keep it simple so the user can easily understand where to click and what to expact. Jacob’s law says people expect sites to work in a similar way, beacuse then they can navigate with ease and this makes a good user experience.

