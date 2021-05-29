Ivana Mundja

Stencil portrait of an African girl with a tribal pattren

Stencil portrait of an African girl with a tribal pattren hand drawn black and white repeating pattern mockups fabric mockup woman illustration woman portrait girl portrait stencil art stencils tribal seamless pattern textile pattern textile print fabric design fabric pattern african art african design african woman africa
This is a stencil style portrait of a young African woman with a tourban on her head. The pattern on her turban is separately represented on the right on a fabric mockup. In the right lower corner is the seamless pattern tile.

Contact me for similar freelance projects:
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

