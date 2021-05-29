modular instagram with neumorphistic design

iinterface

hello, this is my redesign of the instagram app.
my idea is to be able to move the interaction zones in the app to make it more useful. In addition, I gave it a more modern neumorphistic design that gives a breath of freshness to the platform.
Hope you like it!
-alessandro

