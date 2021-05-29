ardi kharisma

EARNATHON | UI Design and Illustration

ux ui uiuxdesigner uiux design uidesign uiuxdesign illustration illustrator 2021 uiux gradient brand art graphic branding design
Hi, friend

This is an ui ux design project and my illustration in this May, namely: EARNATHON, Earnathon is a Web App where you can make money by investing and answering questions.

