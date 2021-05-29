Bogdan

3D Love – sculpture rendering for Alexander Milov

Bogdan
Bogdan
  • Save
3D Love – sculpture rendering for Alexander Milov child famous sculpture render blender 3d inner child burning man
Download color palette

3D Love – sculpture rendering for Alexander Milov. His sculpture “Love” appeared at the 2015 Burning Man Festival.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Bogdan
Bogdan

More by Bogdan

View profile
    • Like