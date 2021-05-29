Nick Biddlecombe

Yellow Submarine

Nick Biddlecombe
Nick Biddlecombe
  • Save
Yellow Submarine blender low poly illustration game 3d
Download color palette

A quick, friendly 3D illustration of a yellow submarine.

Designed a clay shader to give the model a little more texture and personality.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Nick Biddlecombe
Nick Biddlecombe

More by Nick Biddlecombe

View profile
    • Like