Vineet Jain

Firefighting industry website design

Vineet Jain
Vineet Jain
Hire Me
  • Save
Firefighting industry website design website website concept website design vineetjaindesign
Download color palette

They need to supply the firefighting industry with an efficient and effective firefighting agent that not only extinguishes fire quickly, but does so without harming the environment, firefighters, and fire victims.

I hope you like it:)

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations
Follow Vineet Jain for more cool stuff.
======================
I am available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
✉️ E-mail: vineetjain19@icloud.com
💬 Skype : vjn.singhal
======================
Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Vineet Jain
Vineet Jain
Product | UI/UX | Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Vineet Jain

View profile
    • Like