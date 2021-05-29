Sanjaya Yonjan

Streaming App

Sanjaya Yonjan
Sanjaya Yonjan
  • Save
Streaming App design ui ux design ui ux video streaming video watchflix netflix mobile ui android mobile app app materialyou material you material material ui
Download color palette

Mobile Streaming App
Light and Dark Version for you. Hope you like it.

Inspired by Material You - https://material.io/blog/announcing-material-you

Sanjaya Yonjan
Sanjaya Yonjan

More by Sanjaya Yonjan

View profile
    • Like